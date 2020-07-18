All apartments in Kingstowne
7504 ASHBY LANE
7504 ASHBY LANE

7504 Ashby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7504 Ashby Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Lovely condo backing to treed common area in the sought-after Kingstowne community. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an in-unit washer and dryer! The open living room boasts a cozy fireplace, crown molding and a door leading out to the balcony. The separate dining area features chair rail and crown molding. The location of this home cannot be beat! Walk to the community pool and fitness facility at the Thompson Center, and just minutes away you~ll find the Kingstowne Town Center, Franconia-Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir and all major commuter routes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 ASHBY LANE have any available units?
7504 ASHBY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7504 ASHBY LANE have?
Some of 7504 ASHBY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 ASHBY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7504 ASHBY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 ASHBY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7504 ASHBY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7504 ASHBY LANE offer parking?
No, 7504 ASHBY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7504 ASHBY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7504 ASHBY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 ASHBY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7504 ASHBY LANE has a pool.
Does 7504 ASHBY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7504 ASHBY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 ASHBY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 ASHBY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7504 ASHBY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7504 ASHBY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
