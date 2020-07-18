7504 ASHBY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Lovely condo backing to treed common area in the sought-after Kingstowne community. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an in-unit washer and dryer! The open living room boasts a cozy fireplace, crown molding and a door leading out to the balcony. The separate dining area features chair rail and crown molding. The location of this home cannot be beat! Walk to the community pool and fitness facility at the Thompson Center, and just minutes away you~ll find the Kingstowne Town Center, Franconia-Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir and all major commuter routes