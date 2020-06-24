All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY

7461 Collins Meade Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7461 Collins Meade Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome to 7461 Collins Meade Way, a beautiful 3-bedroom, 3.5 baths, brick-front Kingstowne townhome that backs to trees and features a newer roof and air conditioning. The sunny kitchen showcases granite counters, stainless- steel appliances, and 42~ cabinets, and leads to a delightful deck - perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Upstairs, the airy master bedroom has a dramatic vaulted ceiling, plantation shutters, deep walk-in closet, and updated master bath with a soaking tub and dual vanity. The lower level offers a spacious rec room with access to the brick patio and fenced yard, bonus room, full bath and storage/utility room with a washer and dryer. This fine residence has access to the endless Kingstowne amenities and is close to Fairfax County Parkway, Interstates 95/395/495, and Metro. Located minutes from shopping and dining options at Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers. 1 small pet under 40 pounds allowed. NO CATS FP in the basement does not work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY have any available units?
7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY have?
Some of 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY offer parking?
No, 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY have a pool?
No, 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY have accessible units?
No, 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7461 COLLINS MEADE WAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America