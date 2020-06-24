Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Welcome to 7461 Collins Meade Way, a beautiful 3-bedroom, 3.5 baths, brick-front Kingstowne townhome that backs to trees and features a newer roof and air conditioning. The sunny kitchen showcases granite counters, stainless- steel appliances, and 42~ cabinets, and leads to a delightful deck - perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Upstairs, the airy master bedroom has a dramatic vaulted ceiling, plantation shutters, deep walk-in closet, and updated master bath with a soaking tub and dual vanity. The lower level offers a spacious rec room with access to the brick patio and fenced yard, bonus room, full bath and storage/utility room with a washer and dryer. This fine residence has access to the endless Kingstowne amenities and is close to Fairfax County Parkway, Interstates 95/395/495, and Metro. Located minutes from shopping and dining options at Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers. 1 small pet under 40 pounds allowed. NO CATS FP in the basement does not work.