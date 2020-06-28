All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated August 29 2019

7458 GADSBY SQ

7458 Gadsby Square · No Longer Available
Location

7458 Gadsby Square, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome from top to bottom. Welcoming foyer invites you in and makes you feel immediately at home. Family room with fireplace and door to patio create a great living space. The open main level is an entertainer's dream. The custom built-in shelves and the gorgeous hardwood floors create a showplace. Large deck off the dining area with furniture made for the space allow you to please guests inside or out. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and 2 full baths. Master suite fits a king bed. Master bath has been recently updated with stunning shower tilework and designer double vanity. The large walk-in closet with custom shelving is not to be missed. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light grace all the bedrooms. The outdoor space is perfect for quickly approaching fall. Patio off main level and stairs lead to deck off main level. Grassy area for pets or flower pots! Patio furniture fits the space so perfectly it will stay with the house. As does the grill and lawn mower. This house literally has it all. Beautiful and ready for you to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7458 GADSBY SQ have any available units?
7458 GADSBY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7458 GADSBY SQ have?
Some of 7458 GADSBY SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7458 GADSBY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
7458 GADSBY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7458 GADSBY SQ pet-friendly?
Yes, 7458 GADSBY SQ is pet friendly.
Does 7458 GADSBY SQ offer parking?
Yes, 7458 GADSBY SQ offers parking.
Does 7458 GADSBY SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7458 GADSBY SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7458 GADSBY SQ have a pool?
No, 7458 GADSBY SQ does not have a pool.
Does 7458 GADSBY SQ have accessible units?
No, 7458 GADSBY SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 7458 GADSBY SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7458 GADSBY SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 7458 GADSBY SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 7458 GADSBY SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
