7458 GADSBY SQ

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous townhome from top to bottom. Welcoming foyer invites you in and makes you feel immediately at home. Family room with fireplace and door to patio create a great living space. The open main level is an entertainer's dream. The custom built-in shelves and the gorgeous hardwood floors create a showplace. Large deck off the dining area with furniture made for the space allow you to please guests inside or out. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and 2 full baths. Master suite fits a king bed. Master bath has been recently updated with stunning shower tilework and designer double vanity. The large walk-in closet with custom shelving is not to be missed. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light grace all the bedrooms. The outdoor space is perfect for quickly approaching fall. Patio off main level and stairs lead to deck off main level. Grassy area for pets or flower pots! Patio furniture fits the space so perfectly it will stay with the house. As does the grill and lawn mower. This house literally has it all. Beautiful and ready for you to call it home!