7435 DIGBY GRN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to 7435 Digby Green! Lovely end of row townhouse in the desired community of Kingstowne. The updated townhome features hardwood flooring on main level, living room, and dining area. A large eat in kitchen has granite counters, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. French doors on main level open up to large deck with stairs to fenced back yard. Upper level has 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings and walk in closet. Master bath has soaking tub, new shower glass enclosure, dual sinks, and tile flooring. Pull down stairs for attic access for extra storage space. Lower level has finished walk out basement with wood burning fireplace and NEW full bath. French doors open to lower deck and fenced back yard with planter box and grass area. Additionally in the basement, there is a *Bonus room* with closet that could be used has an office or fourth bedroom. Laundry room is finished with washer and dryer and shelving. Storage closet under stairs. ~2.5 miles from Franconia-Springfield Metro~4.5 miles from Van Dorn Metro~3 miles from Fort Belovoir Telegraph Gate~12.3 miles from Pentagon~14.3 from Bolling AFB. Kingstowne amenities are great! 2 pools, tennis courts, tot lots, 2 exercise rooms, and walking trails. Check out their website: kingstowne.org. Currently vacant so ready for you to move in!