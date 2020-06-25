All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

7435 DIGBY GRN

7435 Digby Green · No Longer Available
Location

7435 Digby Green, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 7435 Digby Green! Lovely end of row townhouse in the desired community of Kingstowne. The updated townhome features hardwood flooring on main level, living room, and dining area. A large eat in kitchen has granite counters, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. French doors on main level open up to large deck with stairs to fenced back yard. Upper level has 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings and walk in closet. Master bath has soaking tub, new shower glass enclosure, dual sinks, and tile flooring. Pull down stairs for attic access for extra storage space. Lower level has finished walk out basement with wood burning fireplace and NEW full bath. French doors open to lower deck and fenced back yard with planter box and grass area. Additionally in the basement, there is a *Bonus room* with closet that could be used has an office or fourth bedroom. Laundry room is finished with washer and dryer and shelving. Storage closet under stairs. ~2.5 miles from Franconia-Springfield Metro~4.5 miles from Van Dorn Metro~3 miles from Fort Belovoir Telegraph Gate~12.3 miles from Pentagon~14.3 from Bolling AFB. Kingstowne amenities are great! 2 pools, tennis courts, tot lots, 2 exercise rooms, and walking trails. Check out their website: kingstowne.org. Currently vacant so ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 DIGBY GRN have any available units?
7435 DIGBY GRN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7435 DIGBY GRN have?
Some of 7435 DIGBY GRN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 DIGBY GRN currently offering any rent specials?
7435 DIGBY GRN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 DIGBY GRN pet-friendly?
No, 7435 DIGBY GRN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7435 DIGBY GRN offer parking?
Yes, 7435 DIGBY GRN offers parking.
Does 7435 DIGBY GRN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7435 DIGBY GRN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 DIGBY GRN have a pool?
Yes, 7435 DIGBY GRN has a pool.
Does 7435 DIGBY GRN have accessible units?
No, 7435 DIGBY GRN does not have accessible units.
Does 7435 DIGBY GRN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7435 DIGBY GRN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7435 DIGBY GRN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7435 DIGBY GRN does not have units with air conditioning.
