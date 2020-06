Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

7414 GILLINGHAM ROW Available 09/01/19 KINGSTOWNE STUNNER - IMMACULATE END UNIT ON QUIET STREET. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BRAZILIAN HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL & UPPER LEVEL. TREK DECKS, FENCED IN BACKYARD. SPACIOUS 2 MASTERS WITH PRIVATE BATHROOMS, SUNNY LOFT BIG ENOUGH FOR OFFICE OR GUEST BATH WITH WALK IN CLOSET. RECREATION ROOM WITH 3 WAY GAS FIREPLACE. WALK OUT TO DECK FROM FAMILY ROOM AND ALSO A DECK FROM THE REC ROOM. LESS THAN 3 MILES TO SPRINGFIELD METRO, FT. BELVIOR. 5 LARGE SHOPPING CENTERS WITHIN THE VICINITY. HOT TUB DOES NOT STAY.



(RLNE2813957)