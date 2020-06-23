All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7402 ROUDSBY CT

7402 Roudsby Court · No Longer Available
Location

7402 Roudsby Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful like-new recently updated town home within minutes of the Franconia / Springfield Metro in sought after Kingstowne area of Alexandria. This bright and open floor plan town home has plenty of living space with high ceilings, three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a bonus level that can be used as a bedroom, office or den. Walk-in closets, separate laundry room, and plenty of storage space. Kitchen walks out to a deck, lower level walk-outs out to a patio and fenced in backyard. There is room to grill and entertain to your hearts delight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 ROUDSBY CT have any available units?
7402 ROUDSBY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7402 ROUDSBY CT have?
Some of 7402 ROUDSBY CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 ROUDSBY CT currently offering any rent specials?
7402 ROUDSBY CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 ROUDSBY CT pet-friendly?
No, 7402 ROUDSBY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7402 ROUDSBY CT offer parking?
Yes, 7402 ROUDSBY CT does offer parking.
Does 7402 ROUDSBY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7402 ROUDSBY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 ROUDSBY CT have a pool?
No, 7402 ROUDSBY CT does not have a pool.
Does 7402 ROUDSBY CT have accessible units?
No, 7402 ROUDSBY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 ROUDSBY CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7402 ROUDSBY CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 ROUDSBY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7402 ROUDSBY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
