Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

7026 FIELDHURST CT

7026 Fieldhurst Court · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Fieldhurst Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 7026 Fieldhurst Court, a charming, 3-bedroom townhome. This home features beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer, dining and living rooms, and new carpet has been installed on the upper bedroom level. The spacious eat-in kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and a storage pantry. A separate dining room with chandelier overlooks a large living room that leads to a deck that is great for entertaining. The master suite displays a vaulted ceiling, a deep walk-in closet, and private bath with separate shower, and a Jacuzzi tub. The lower level houses a substantial rec room with a relaxing gas fireplace, full bath, separate laundry room and closet for additional storage, as well as a door that leads to a fenced-in backyard. The Mews offers great amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, and playground. This home is minutes from I-95/395/495. Head to the nearby Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers for great shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 FIELDHURST CT have any available units?
7026 FIELDHURST CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7026 FIELDHURST CT have?
Some of 7026 FIELDHURST CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 FIELDHURST CT currently offering any rent specials?
7026 FIELDHURST CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 FIELDHURST CT pet-friendly?
No, 7026 FIELDHURST CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7026 FIELDHURST CT offer parking?
Yes, 7026 FIELDHURST CT offers parking.
Does 7026 FIELDHURST CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7026 FIELDHURST CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 FIELDHURST CT have a pool?
Yes, 7026 FIELDHURST CT has a pool.
Does 7026 FIELDHURST CT have accessible units?
No, 7026 FIELDHURST CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 FIELDHURST CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 FIELDHURST CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7026 FIELDHURST CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7026 FIELDHURST CT does not have units with air conditioning.

