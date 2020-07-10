7026 FIELDHURST CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to 7026 Fieldhurst Court, a charming, 3-bedroom townhome. This home features beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer, dining and living rooms, and new carpet has been installed on the upper bedroom level. The spacious eat-in kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and a storage pantry. A separate dining room with chandelier overlooks a large living room that leads to a deck that is great for entertaining. The master suite displays a vaulted ceiling, a deep walk-in closet, and private bath with separate shower, and a Jacuzzi tub. The lower level houses a substantial rec room with a relaxing gas fireplace, full bath, separate laundry room and closet for additional storage, as well as a door that leads to a fenced-in backyard. The Mews offers great amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, and playground. This home is minutes from I-95/395/495. Head to the nearby Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers for great shops and restaurants.