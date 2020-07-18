7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE.

Amenities

Available for occupancy starting 9/10/20! Gorgeous home in Kingstowne. Hardwood floors. Soaring ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. French doors to deck. Exquisite master suite - master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Lower lvel family room w/walk-out to fenced in ground level deck. Landlord will consider -1- pet case-by-case with $50/month pet rent. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.