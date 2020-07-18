All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE

7025 Bentley Mill Place · (703) 642-5683
Location

7025 Bentley Mill Place, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for occupancy starting 9/10/20! Gorgeous home in Kingstowne. Hardwood floors. Soaring ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. French doors to deck. Exquisite master suite - master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Lower lvel family room w/walk-out to fenced in ground level deck. Landlord will consider -1- pet case-by-case with $50/month pet rent. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have any available units?
7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have?
Some of 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE offer parking?
No, 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

