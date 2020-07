7015 CHESLEY SEARCH WAY

Amenities

WOW - LOOKS BRAND NEW * OPEN FLOOR PLAN * PRISTINE 3 LEVEL END TOWNHOUSE * LIGHT, BRIGHT & SPACIOUS * 4 BR * 3.5 BA * 2 PARKING SPACES (301 AND 302) * CUL-DE-SAC * FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH & LEGAL 4TH BEDROOM * TWO LEVEL DECK WITH STAIRS & PRIVATE FENCED PATIO * UPGRADED KITCHEN * 42" CABINETS * GRANITE COUNTER TOPS * NEWER APPLIANCES * MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER * LOTS OF CLOSETS AND STORAGE * BRAND NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT * LOTS OF WINDOWS MEANS LOTS OF SUNSHINE * FRESHLY PAINTED (NEUTRAL) * FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND ENTRANCE TO UPPER DECK * FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER * KINGSTOWNE AMENITIES * LESS THAN 3 MILES TO TWO METROS * CLOSE TO DC, PENTAGON, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS * THIS END UNIT TOWNHOUSE SPARKLES * OWNER WILL CONSIDER 2,3,4 OR 5 YEAR LEASE WITH QUALIFIED TENANT(S). JUST LISTED!!! YOUR CLIENTS WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS VERY SPACIOUS "GEM". THANKS FOR VISITING.