All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE

7015 Bentley Mill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7015 Bentley Mill Place, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious, Nicely Updated Townhome with all of the Amenities of Kingstowne. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers, Under-mounted Cabinet LED Lighting. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Newer Carpet. Spacious Master Suite with Bay Windows, Blackout Blinds and a Walk-In Closet. Master Bath has an Oversize Tub, Separate Glass Shower and Dual Vanity. High Ceilings in the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Backs to Trees with a Large Deck over a Brick Patio. Tons of Storage Space. Wired for Cable & Verizon Fios. Dog friendly. Close to Metro, MetroBus Stop, 495/395/95, Kingstowne Shopping Center, Springfield Town Center. Amenities include 2 Pools, 2 Gyms, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, 3 Community Centers with Lots of Community Events...go to www.kingstowne.org to see a full list of amenities and photos. APPLY AT WWW.REMAXAPPS.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have any available units?
7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have?
Some of 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE offer parking?
No, 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE has a pool.
Does 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America