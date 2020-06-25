7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spacious, Nicely Updated Townhome with all of the Amenities of Kingstowne. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers, Under-mounted Cabinet LED Lighting. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Newer Carpet. Spacious Master Suite with Bay Windows, Blackout Blinds and a Walk-In Closet. Master Bath has an Oversize Tub, Separate Glass Shower and Dual Vanity. High Ceilings in the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Backs to Trees with a Large Deck over a Brick Patio. Tons of Storage Space. Wired for Cable & Verizon Fios. Dog friendly. Close to Metro, MetroBus Stop, 495/395/95, Kingstowne Shopping Center, Springfield Town Center. Amenities include 2 Pools, 2 Gyms, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, 3 Community Centers with Lots of Community Events...go to www.kingstowne.org to see a full list of amenities and photos. APPLY AT WWW.REMAXAPPS.COM