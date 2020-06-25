7015 BENTLEY MILL PLACE

Amenities
Spacious, Nicely Updated Townhome with all of the Amenities of Kingstowne. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers, Under-mounted Cabinet LED Lighting. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Newer Carpet. Spacious Master Suite with Bay Windows, Blackout Blinds and a Walk-In Closet. Master Bath has an Oversize Tub, Separate Glass Shower and Dual Vanity. High Ceilings in the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Backs to Trees with a Large Deck over a Brick Patio. Tons of Storage Space. Wired for Cable & Verizon Fios. Dog friendly. Close to Metro, MetroBus Stop, 495/395/95, Kingstowne Shopping Center, Springfield Town Center. Amenities include 2 Pools, 2 Gyms, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, 3 Community Centers with Lots of Community Events...go to www.kingstowne.org to see a full list of amenities and photos. APPLY AT WWW.REMAXAPPS.COM