Wonderful end unit TH with loads of space & light. Hardwood floors on the main level. Large living room, dining room & breakfast room extension. Kitchen with granite counters. Upstairs large and bright master suite with vaulted ceiling, modern bath & walk-in closet. Two guest rooms with full bath. Lower level, walk out recreation room to fenced yard and office space. Easy access to Ft Belvoir, 2 metro stations & shopping. Hurry this will not last!!