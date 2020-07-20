6561 MCKENNA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous brick-front end-unit townhome backs to trees and is only minutes away from the Kingstowne Town Center, Metro and Fort Belvoir! Lots of windows, an open floor plan, and recently refinished hardwood floors really make this one very light, bright and appealing. The updated kitchen features granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. All bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, and the master bedroom has a private bath with a soaking tub, separate shower and a dual-sink vanity. This home offers a great outdoor entertaining space with a large upper deck, a fenced-in pavered patio and beautiful landscaping.