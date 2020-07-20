All apartments in Kingstowne
6561 MCKENNA WAY

Location

6561 Mckenna Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous brick-front end-unit townhome backs to trees and is only minutes away from the Kingstowne Town Center, Metro and Fort Belvoir! Lots of windows, an open floor plan, and recently refinished hardwood floors really make this one very light, bright and appealing. The updated kitchen features granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. All bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, and the master bedroom has a private bath with a soaking tub, separate shower and a dual-sink vanity. This home offers a great outdoor entertaining space with a large upper deck, a fenced-in pavered patio and beautiful landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 MCKENNA WAY have any available units?
6561 MCKENNA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6561 MCKENNA WAY have?
Some of 6561 MCKENNA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 MCKENNA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6561 MCKENNA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 MCKENNA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6561 MCKENNA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6561 MCKENNA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6561 MCKENNA WAY offers parking.
Does 6561 MCKENNA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6561 MCKENNA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 MCKENNA WAY have a pool?
No, 6561 MCKENNA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6561 MCKENNA WAY have accessible units?
No, 6561 MCKENNA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 MCKENNA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6561 MCKENNA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6561 MCKENNA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6561 MCKENNA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
