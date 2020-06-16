All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:48 PM

6322 DUNMAN WAY

6322 Dunman Way · (866) 677-6937
Location

6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community. This great home features spacious living and dining rooms with elegant moldings, a huge kitchen with a high ceiling, 42~ cabinetry, a breakfast bar with space for barstool seating and an adjacent breakfast room with a door to the deck! Other highlights include a huge two-story master bedroom with a soaring vaulted ceiling and a spa-inspired master bath with a dual sink vanity, jetted soaking tub and separate shower. The lower level offers a fantastic rec room with an inviting gas fireplace, a beautiful wet bar, and a door to the fenced backyard with stairs up to the deck. Kingstowne is a wonderful community that gives its residents access to many amenities, including pools, fitness centers, sports courts, walking paths and more. It is ideally located just minutes from two Metro stations, the Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers (both with shops, restaurants and movie theaters), Wegmans and all major commuter routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 DUNMAN WAY have any available units?
6322 DUNMAN WAY has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6322 DUNMAN WAY have?
Some of 6322 DUNMAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 DUNMAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6322 DUNMAN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 DUNMAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6322 DUNMAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6322 DUNMAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6322 DUNMAN WAY does offer parking.
Does 6322 DUNMAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 DUNMAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 DUNMAN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6322 DUNMAN WAY has a pool.
Does 6322 DUNMAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 6322 DUNMAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 DUNMAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 DUNMAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6322 DUNMAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6322 DUNMAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
