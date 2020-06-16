Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community. This great home features spacious living and dining rooms with elegant moldings, a huge kitchen with a high ceiling, 42~ cabinetry, a breakfast bar with space for barstool seating and an adjacent breakfast room with a door to the deck! Other highlights include a huge two-story master bedroom with a soaring vaulted ceiling and a spa-inspired master bath with a dual sink vanity, jetted soaking tub and separate shower. The lower level offers a fantastic rec room with an inviting gas fireplace, a beautiful wet bar, and a door to the fenced backyard with stairs up to the deck. Kingstowne is a wonderful community that gives its residents access to many amenities, including pools, fitness centers, sports courts, walking paths and more. It is ideally located just minutes from two Metro stations, the Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers (both with shops, restaurants and movie theaters), Wegmans and all major commuter routes!