All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6276 TALIAFERRO WAY
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:34 AM

6276 TALIAFERRO WAY

6276 Taliaferro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6276 Taliaferro Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6276 Taliaferro Way, a charming brick-front townhouse backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community. This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and the open flowing floor plan facilitates easy living. The bright eat-in kitchen has granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, recessed lighting and access to the spacious deck overlooking a wooded path behind the home. The two-story master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with two skylights, two large walk-in closets, a wonderful upper level loft and a private master bath. The lower level offers a rec room with a relaxing fireplace, access to the fenced-in backyard and a separate laundry/storage room. Kingstowne offers residents great community amenities including multiple outdoor pools, community centers, tennis and basketball courts, and much more. Located only minutes from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY have any available units?
6276 TALIAFERRO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY have?
Some of 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6276 TALIAFERRO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY offers parking.
Does 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY has a pool.
Does 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY have accessible units?
No, 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6276 TALIAFERRO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University