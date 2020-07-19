Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Welcome to 6276 Taliaferro Way, a charming brick-front townhouse backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community. This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and the open flowing floor plan facilitates easy living. The bright eat-in kitchen has granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, recessed lighting and access to the spacious deck overlooking a wooded path behind the home. The two-story master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with two skylights, two large walk-in closets, a wonderful upper level loft and a private master bath. The lower level offers a rec room with a relaxing fireplace, access to the fenced-in backyard and a separate laundry/storage room. Kingstowne offers residents great community amenities including multiple outdoor pools, community centers, tennis and basketball courts, and much more. Located only minutes from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers!