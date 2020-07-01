6209 ROUDSBY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome to convenience and amenity-filled living in Kingstowne. The sun-filled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, and lots of beautiful granite counter space. The bright breakfast area features a fireplace perfect for knocking the chill out on those cold winter days. Just outside the kitchen is a balcony that leads to a spacious patio perfect for cooking on the grill, outdoor dining, and entertaining friends and family. The dining area is perfect for hosting special meals and leads to the brightly-lit living room. Game night anyone? Upstairs features a large sun-filled master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bath has a double vanity, standing shower, and a soaking tub to allow you to unwind from a long stressful day. The lower level has an additional fourth bedroom perfect for a home office or tucking away your guest, and a spacious rec room for doing whatever you want. Take advantage of three swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, and nature trails. Two assigned parking spots and a lot of street parking available. This home is located in the heart of Kingstowne, and you will find restaurants, shopping , and entertainment in all directions close by. Easy access to 495, 395, 95, Metro Rail, VRE, Fort Belvoir, Wegmans, Kingstowne Plaza, and lots more.