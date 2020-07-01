All apartments in Kingstowne
Kingstowne, VA
6209 ROUDSBY LANE
6209 ROUDSBY LANE

6209 Roudsby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Roudsby Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome to convenience and amenity-filled living in Kingstowne. The sun-filled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, and lots of beautiful granite counter space. The bright breakfast area features a fireplace perfect for knocking the chill out on those cold winter days. Just outside the kitchen is a balcony that leads to a spacious patio perfect for cooking on the grill, outdoor dining, and entertaining friends and family. The dining area is perfect for hosting special meals and leads to the brightly-lit living room. Game night anyone? Upstairs features a large sun-filled master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bath has a double vanity, standing shower, and a soaking tub to allow you to unwind from a long stressful day. The lower level has an additional fourth bedroom perfect for a home office or tucking away your guest, and a spacious rec room for doing whatever you want. Take advantage of three swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, and nature trails. Two assigned parking spots and a lot of street parking available. This home is located in the heart of Kingstowne, and you will find restaurants, shopping , and entertainment in all directions close by. Easy access to 495, 395, 95, Metro Rail, VRE, Fort Belvoir, Wegmans, Kingstowne Plaza, and lots more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 ROUDSBY LANE have any available units?
6209 ROUDSBY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6209 ROUDSBY LANE have?
Some of 6209 ROUDSBY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 ROUDSBY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6209 ROUDSBY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 ROUDSBY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6209 ROUDSBY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6209 ROUDSBY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6209 ROUDSBY LANE offers parking.
Does 6209 ROUDSBY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6209 ROUDSBY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 ROUDSBY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6209 ROUDSBY LANE has a pool.
Does 6209 ROUDSBY LANE have accessible units?
No, 6209 ROUDSBY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 ROUDSBY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 ROUDSBY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 ROUDSBY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 ROUDSBY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

