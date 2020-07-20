All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6202 ROUDSBY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6202 ROUDSBY LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6202 ROUDSBY LANE

6202 Roudsby Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6202 Roudsby Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Welcome home to this gorgeous brick front townhouse in the sought after Kingstowne subdivision. The townhouse boasts three bedrooms and 3.5 baths with one car garage and driveway parking. The tastefully remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, backsplash, with matching ceramic tiles, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking stove, double door fridge, recess and pendant lighting in the kitchen. Sliding door from the kitchen leads to a private deck to entertain your guest or enjoy your quiet time after a long day of work. Dining, living & breakfast nook has hardwood floors. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet with clothes organizers. Spa like master bath has separate soaking tub and shower with frameless shower door and double vanity. The carpeted basement has a gas fireplace, full bath and washer, and dryer. The sliding door from the basement leads to a private patio, fenced back yard and extra storage shed ~ additional storage space next to the car garage. The community has a swimming pool, tennis court, playground, walking and jogging trail. Close to Springfield metro, slug line, and major arteries ( 95,395 and 495). Close to lots of shops, restaurants and movie theater. Close to Fort Belvoir, The Pentagon, and Fort Myer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 ROUDSBY LANE have any available units?
6202 ROUDSBY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6202 ROUDSBY LANE have?
Some of 6202 ROUDSBY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 ROUDSBY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6202 ROUDSBY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 ROUDSBY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6202 ROUDSBY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6202 ROUDSBY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6202 ROUDSBY LANE offers parking.
Does 6202 ROUDSBY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6202 ROUDSBY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 ROUDSBY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6202 ROUDSBY LANE has a pool.
Does 6202 ROUDSBY LANE have accessible units?
No, 6202 ROUDSBY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 ROUDSBY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 ROUDSBY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 ROUDSBY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6202 ROUDSBY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University