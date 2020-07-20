6202 ROUDSBY LANE

Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous brick front townhouse in the sought after Kingstowne subdivision. The townhouse boasts three bedrooms and 3.5 baths with one car garage and driveway parking. The tastefully remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, backsplash, with matching ceramic tiles, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking stove, double door fridge, recess and pendant lighting in the kitchen. Sliding door from the kitchen leads to a private deck to entertain your guest or enjoy your quiet time after a long day of work. Dining, living & breakfast nook has hardwood floors. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet with clothes organizers. Spa like master bath has separate soaking tub and shower with frameless shower door and double vanity. The carpeted basement has a gas fireplace, full bath and washer, and dryer. The sliding door from the basement leads to a private patio, fenced back yard and extra storage shed ~ additional storage space next to the car garage. The community has a swimming pool, tennis court, playground, walking and jogging trail. Close to Springfield metro, slug line, and major arteries ( 95,395 and 495). Close to lots of shops, restaurants and movie theater. Close to Fort Belvoir, The Pentagon, and Fort Myer.