Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pet friendly

Female private 1 bedroom with a bathroom for rent in a 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located in Alexandria, VA. Near 95, 495, and 395. Close to shopping, metro, DC, etc. Utilities included. No lease. Month to month with 60 days notice. Interns welcomed.

I am a professional working female. One other female roommate lives in the townhouse. One bedroom is left open for guest. There is a small hypoallergenic dog. Non-Smoking room and townhouse.