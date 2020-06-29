6161 SUMMER PARK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool tennis court

Fully renovated, three fully finished level end-unit brick townhome with 4BR/3.5BA. Impeccable condition - new windows, new HVAC, new water heater, freshly painted throughout, beautiful Brazilian cherry floors on main level and stairs; new carpeting upper level; ceramic tile basement. Main and lower level wood burning fireplace. Window treatments to be installed. Fully fenced extended rear yard with brick paver patio. Located in amenity-rich Kingstowne. Pool, tennis, gym, trails, basketball, tot lots. Two assigned parking spots directly in front of the property. Ample side street parking as well. This is a first-class property in an excellent commuter location. Close to Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, Coast Guard and more. Amazon employee? Metro and VRE are short trip to Crystal City. Come see today, won't last! Furniture virtually staged. Owner/agent.