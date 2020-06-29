All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6161 SUMMER PARK LANE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

6161 SUMMER PARK LANE

6161 Summer Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6161 Summer Park Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Fully renovated, three fully finished level end-unit brick townhome with 4BR/3.5BA. Impeccable condition - new windows, new HVAC, new water heater, freshly painted throughout, beautiful Brazilian cherry floors on main level and stairs; new carpeting upper level; ceramic tile basement. Main and lower level wood burning fireplace. Window treatments to be installed. Fully fenced extended rear yard with brick paver patio. Located in amenity-rich Kingstowne. Pool, tennis, gym, trails, basketball, tot lots. Two assigned parking spots directly in front of the property. Ample side street parking as well. This is a first-class property in an excellent commuter location. Close to Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, Coast Guard and more. Amazon employee? Metro and VRE are short trip to Crystal City. Come see today, won't last! Furniture virtually staged. Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE have any available units?
6161 SUMMER PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE have?
Some of 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6161 SUMMER PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6161 SUMMER PARK LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America