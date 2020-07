Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to 6109 Wigmore Lane, Unit L a beautiful top floor condo in highly desirable Kingstowne. This home features fresh paint throughout, new carpet and a kitchen with bright skylight and breakfast bar. The living room offers a fireplace with a built in bookcases on either side, and a door to the deck. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, and a roomy walk-in closet. Ideally located close to Metro, Wegmans & Town Center!