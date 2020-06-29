All apartments in Kingstowne
6010 SOUTHWARD WAY
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

6010 SOUTHWARD WAY

6010 Southward Way · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Southward Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Level Brick Front Townhome with 1 car garage in Kingstowne features Sunken Foyer- Formal living and dining rooms- Dental Crown and chair rail moldings- Hardwood Floors- Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven and more- Breakfast room of Kitchen leads to spacious rear deck- Sun-filled master suite with vaulted ceiling opens up to dormer windows and Loft- Lower Level Family room with fireplace and sliding glass door to fenced rear yard- pet case by case- no smoking-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY have any available units?
6010 SOUTHWARD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY have?
Some of 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6010 SOUTHWARD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY offers parking.
Does 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY have a pool?
No, 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY have accessible units?
No, 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6010 SOUTHWARD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
