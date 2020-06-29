6010 SOUTHWARD WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 Level Brick Front Townhome with 1 car garage in Kingstowne features Sunken Foyer- Formal living and dining rooms- Dental Crown and chair rail moldings- Hardwood Floors- Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven and more- Breakfast room of Kitchen leads to spacious rear deck- Sun-filled master suite with vaulted ceiling opens up to dormer windows and Loft- Lower Level Family room with fireplace and sliding glass door to fenced rear yard- pet case by case- no smoking-