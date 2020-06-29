6010 SOUTHWARD WAY

Amenities
Wonderful 4 Level Brick Front Townhome with 1 car garage in Kingstowne features Sunken Foyer- Formal living and dining rooms- Dental Crown and chair rail moldings- Hardwood Floors- Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven and more- Breakfast room of Kitchen leads to spacious rear deck- Sun-filled master suite with vaulted ceiling opens up to dormer windows and Loft- Lower Level Family room with fireplace and sliding glass door to fenced rear yard- pet case by case- no smoking-