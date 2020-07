6007 LIVERPOOL LANE

Amenities

NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL IN AMENITY RICH KINGSTOWNE. RECENT RENOVATIONS MAKE THIS CHARMING END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE THE BEST IN THE MARKET. UPGRADED SS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN W/QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & SUBWAY TITLE BACK-SPLASH. GRANITE IN ALL BATHROOMS, NEW FIXTURES AND LIGHTING EVERYWHERE. NEW WINDOWS & DOORS. VERY LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHTS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. DECK OFF LIVING ROOM AND LOWER LEVEL BRICK PATIO. HUGE LOWER LEVEL CAN BE BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. LARGE UTILITY ROOM WITH TONS OF STORAGE AND WASHER/DYER.