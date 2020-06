Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

WONDERFUL 3 BR 2.5 BA TH IN HEART OF KINGSTOWNE...OPEN FLOOR-PLAN...COZY FIREPLACE IN SUNKEN LIVINGROOM W/SGD TO INVITING DECK SURROUNDED BY TREES...SEPARATE DINING-RM...VAULTED CEILING IN BEDROOM...WOOD FLOORING ON THE TOP 2-LEVELS!!..LWR LVL CAN BE USED AS 3RD BR OR HUGE REC RM..EASY ACCESS TO BUS, METRO & SHOPPING...AVAILABLE NOW AND FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-N......HURRY