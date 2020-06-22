6004 JOUST LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool playground basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

TOTALLY RENOVATE IN 2019...3 level TOWNHOME**** 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS.**** Main level has open kitchen w/center island, gorgeous cherry hardwood floors, tile backsplash and eat-in kitchen. You will love the sun panels in the roof, in a little sitting room off the kitchen. Door in kitchen takes you to the deck for out door eating. Upper level has two MASTER SUITES with their own BATHS. Fully finished WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL has a fireplace for those cozy evenings. THIRD BEDROOM is in lower level with a FULL BATH.. Enjoy all the Kingstowne amenities! Pools, playgrounds, walking paths and basketball . Close to public transportation, major highways, shopping & more!