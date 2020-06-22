All apartments in Kingstowne
6004 JOUST LANE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

6004 JOUST LANE

6004 Joust Lane · (703) 587-6933
Location

6004 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
TOTALLY RENOVATE IN 2019...3 level TOWNHOME**** 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS.**** Main level has open kitchen w/center island, gorgeous cherry hardwood floors, tile backsplash and eat-in kitchen. You will love the sun panels in the roof, in a little sitting room off the kitchen. Door in kitchen takes you to the deck for out door eating. Upper level has two MASTER SUITES with their own BATHS. Fully finished WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL has a fireplace for those cozy evenings. THIRD BEDROOM is in lower level with a FULL BATH.. Enjoy all the Kingstowne amenities! Pools, playgrounds, walking paths and basketball . Close to public transportation, major highways, shopping & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 JOUST LANE have any available units?
6004 JOUST LANE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6004 JOUST LANE have?
Some of 6004 JOUST LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 JOUST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6004 JOUST LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 JOUST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6004 JOUST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6004 JOUST LANE offer parking?
No, 6004 JOUST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6004 JOUST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 JOUST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 JOUST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6004 JOUST LANE has a pool.
Does 6004 JOUST LANE have accessible units?
No, 6004 JOUST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 JOUST LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6004 JOUST LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 JOUST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6004 JOUST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
