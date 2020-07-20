All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

5904 Wescott Hills Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5904 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully updated, spacious townhome in the heart of Kingstowne. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 levels and almost 2500 square feet. Bright & open *eat-in* kitchen with granite, tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Lovely deck off kitchen backs to trees. Separate living & dining rooms. Master suite offers just-installed wood flooring, large vanity, separate shower & tub. Fully finished walkout basement offers cozy fireplace plus third full bathroom. 2 assigned parking spaces. Absolutely no smokers. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Enjoy all that Kingstowne has to offer~outdoor pools, fitness centers, community centers, tennis courts, volleyball courts, tot lots, walking trails, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have any available units?
5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have?
Some of 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers parking.
Does 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has a pool.
Does 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University