5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

Amenities
Beautifully updated, spacious townhome in the heart of Kingstowne. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 levels and almost 2500 square feet. Bright & open *eat-in* kitchen with granite, tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Lovely deck off kitchen backs to trees. Separate living & dining rooms. Master suite offers just-installed wood flooring, large vanity, separate shower & tub. Fully finished walkout basement offers cozy fireplace plus third full bathroom. 2 assigned parking spaces. Absolutely no smokers. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Enjoy all that Kingstowne has to offer~outdoor pools, fitness centers, community centers, tennis courts, volleyball courts, tot lots, walking trails, and much more!