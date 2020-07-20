5904 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully updated, spacious townhome in the heart of Kingstowne. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 levels and almost 2500 square feet. Bright & open *eat-in* kitchen with granite, tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Lovely deck off kitchen backs to trees. Separate living & dining rooms. Master suite offers just-installed wood flooring, large vanity, separate shower & tub. Fully finished walkout basement offers cozy fireplace plus third full bathroom. 2 assigned parking spaces. Absolutely no smokers. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Enjoy all that Kingstowne has to offer~outdoor pools, fitness centers, community centers, tennis courts, volleyball courts, tot lots, walking trails, and much more!