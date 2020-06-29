5543 JOWETT COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse media room

Fresh Paint full house! Dramatic, open floor plan with sunken living room greets you! Rich, darkhard wood floors grace the main level including a formal dining room accented with a chair rail.The eat-in kitchen has dining space as well as a breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steelappliances. With 42 inch cabinets, there is plentiful storage. The master bedroom boasts soaringceilings for a striking effect. En suite master bath includes a soaking tub, separate shower anddouble sinks. Sizable 2nd and 3rd upper bedrooms share a hall bath. The 4th bedroom and 3rd fullbath are on the lower level. A huge recreation room with a cozy fireplace walks out to a brickpaved patio and deck! The previous owner put thousands into that deck and it's one of very few inthe area that never needs to be replaced. Minutes to metro, Rtes. 395 and 495 for an easycommute.Enjoy Kingstown amenities, shops, theaters & restaurants.