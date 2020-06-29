All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated January 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

5543 JOWETT COURT

5543 Jowett Court · No Longer Available
Location

5543 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
media room
Fresh Paint full house! Dramatic, open floor plan with sunken living room greets you! Rich, darkhard wood floors grace the main level including a formal dining room accented with a chair rail.The eat-in kitchen has dining space as well as a breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steelappliances. With 42 inch cabinets, there is plentiful storage. The master bedroom boasts soaringceilings for a striking effect. En suite master bath includes a soaking tub, separate shower anddouble sinks. Sizable 2nd and 3rd upper bedrooms share a hall bath. The 4th bedroom and 3rd fullbath are on the lower level. A huge recreation room with a cozy fireplace walks out to a brickpaved patio and deck! The previous owner put thousands into that deck and it's one of very few inthe area that never needs to be replaced. Minutes to metro, Rtes. 395 and 495 for an easycommute.Enjoy Kingstown amenities, shops, theaters & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 JOWETT COURT have any available units?
5543 JOWETT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5543 JOWETT COURT have?
Some of 5543 JOWETT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 JOWETT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5543 JOWETT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 JOWETT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5543 JOWETT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5543 JOWETT COURT offer parking?
No, 5543 JOWETT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5543 JOWETT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 JOWETT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 JOWETT COURT have a pool?
No, 5543 JOWETT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5543 JOWETT COURT have accessible units?
No, 5543 JOWETT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 JOWETT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5543 JOWETT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5543 JOWETT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5543 JOWETT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
