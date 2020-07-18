5250 Ballycastle Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous end-unit townhouse in desirable Kingstowne. TH features 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, deck and 1 car garage. Open floor plan living room with bay window. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, & plenty of cabinet space. Large rec room on first floor w/walk out patio to fenced backyard. HOA includes trash/recycling and community amenities (pools & fitness centers) just a few blocks away. Nearby schools include Lane Elementary School, Twain Middle School and Edison High School.



Date Available: Jul 24th 2020. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.