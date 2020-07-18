All apartments in Kingstowne
5250 Ballycastle Cir

5250 Ballycastle Circle · (202) 498-3094
Location

5250 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit @ · Avail. Jul 24

$2,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2035 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous end-unit townhouse in desirable Kingstowne. TH features 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, deck and 1 car garage. Open floor plan living room with bay window. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, & plenty of cabinet space. Large rec room on first floor w/walk out patio to fenced backyard. HOA includes trash/recycling and community amenities (pools & fitness centers) just a few blocks away. Nearby schools include Lane Elementary School, Twain Middle School and Edison High School.

Date Available: Jul 24th 2020. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Ballycastle Cir have any available units?
5250 Ballycastle Cir has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5250 Ballycastle Cir have?
Some of 5250 Ballycastle Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Ballycastle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Ballycastle Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Ballycastle Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5250 Ballycastle Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5250 Ballycastle Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5250 Ballycastle Cir offers parking.
Does 5250 Ballycastle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 Ballycastle Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Ballycastle Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5250 Ballycastle Cir has a pool.
Does 5250 Ballycastle Cir have accessible units?
No, 5250 Ballycastle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Ballycastle Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 Ballycastle Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 Ballycastle Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5250 Ballycastle Cir has units with air conditioning.
