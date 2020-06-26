5239 DUNSTABLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Large End Unit Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home has been freshly painted and brand new carpets in bedroom and basement. Master bathroom suit with two sinks. Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors and entrance half bath for guest. Kitchen open to living and dining area. Stainless steel appliances w/ gas range. Owner has updated home with new roof, windows, and outdoor patio trek deck. Basement has walk-out to stone patio backyard. Minimal exterior maintenance. Home includes reserved parking and community has ample parking for additional guest.