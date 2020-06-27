5219 HARBOR COURT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit, townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted w/new carpet. Backing to trees. Sun filled kitchen with Breakfast nook, separate dining room and large living room with deck. Large master bedroom suite. Spacious rec room with cozy wood burning fireplace and walk out to private fenced in yard. Hardwoods on main and upper levels! 4 mi. to Fort Belvoir, 11 mi. to Pentagon, 3 mi. to Franconia-Springfield Metro. Kingstowne Centre (shops & restaurants) just minutes walk away along wooded walking trail. Hayfield Elementary & High schools less than 2 miles away!