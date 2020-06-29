5208 cannes Ct

Amenities
1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Open in Shared Townhouse - Property Id: 136370
Room available for Move-in beginning April 9.
$1150 w/parking spot, private bathroom, and utilities included.
The town home is in Kingstowne, Va. Basement apartment includes private en-suite bathroom, two closets (one in hallway), and open space that doubles as a living room.
Wi-Fi and utilities included (water, electric, HOA). Lease requires a 1-year commitment. Upon signing, we will require first month's rent and $1150 security deposit.
Home Features
3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, and 1 Half-Bath.
Max of three tenants within the home.
Two tenants in the upper level (Renters have already been secured)
One Tenant in the basement - One bedroom with en-suite bathroom (open for rental)
Shared:
Laundry is located in the basement.
Shared living and dining room, kitchen and laundry. Living room and dining room are furnished.
Deck connected to living room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136370
Property Id 136370
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5701244)