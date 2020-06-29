All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5208 cannes Ct

5208 Cannes Court · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Cannes Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Open in Shared Townhouse - Property Id: 136370

Room available for Move-in beginning April 9.

$1150 w/parking spot, private bathroom, and utilities included.

The town home is in Kingstowne, Va. Basement apartment includes private en-suite bathroom, two closets (one in hallway), and open space that doubles as a living room.

Wi-Fi and utilities included (water, electric, HOA). Lease requires a 1-year commitment. Upon signing, we will require first month's rent and $1150 security deposit.

Home Features
3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, and 1 Half-Bath.
Max of three tenants within the home.
Two tenants in the upper level (Renters have already been secured)
One Tenant in the basement - One bedroom with en-suite bathroom (open for rental)

Shared:
Laundry is located in the basement.
Shared living and dining room, kitchen and laundry. Living room and dining room are furnished.
Deck connected to living room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136370
Property Id 136370

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 cannes Ct have any available units?
5208 cannes Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5208 cannes Ct have?
Some of 5208 cannes Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 cannes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5208 cannes Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 cannes Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5208 cannes Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5208 cannes Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5208 cannes Ct offers parking.
Does 5208 cannes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5208 cannes Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 cannes Ct have a pool?
No, 5208 cannes Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5208 cannes Ct have accessible units?
No, 5208 cannes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 cannes Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 cannes Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 cannes Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 cannes Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
