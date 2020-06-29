5208 cannes Ct

Amenities

1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Open in Shared Townhouse - Property Id: 136370



Room available for Move-in beginning April 9.



$1150 w/parking spot, private bathroom, and utilities included.



The town home is in Kingstowne, Va. Basement apartment includes private en-suite bathroom, two closets (one in hallway), and open space that doubles as a living room.



Wi-Fi and utilities included (water, electric, HOA). Lease requires a 1-year commitment. Upon signing, we will require first month's rent and $1150 security deposit.



Home Features

3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, and 1 Half-Bath.

Max of three tenants within the home.

Two tenants in the upper level (Renters have already been secured)

One Tenant in the basement - One bedroom with en-suite bathroom (open for rental)



Shared:

Laundry is located in the basement.

Shared living and dining room, kitchen and laundry. Living room and dining room are furnished.

Deck connected to living room.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136370

No Pets Allowed



