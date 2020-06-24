5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this terrific 3 level 2-car garage townhome in popular Kingstowne! This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a bay window and columns in front showcases wood floors, a kitchen with a great island, a family room with an inviting fireplace, a separate dining room, plus a walk-out to the deck overlooking trees. Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet has a deluxe master bathroom with separate jetted Jacuzzi tub & shower, and there is also a walk-out lower level!Enjoy all the amenities of Kingstowne and close proximity to pool, gym, Metro & Town Center! Call us today to see this great home!