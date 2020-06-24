All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR

5123 Ballycastle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5123 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this terrific 3 level 2-car garage townhome in popular Kingstowne! This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a bay window and columns in front showcases wood floors, a kitchen with a great island, a family room with an inviting fireplace, a separate dining room, plus a walk-out to the deck overlooking trees. Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet has a deluxe master bathroom with separate jetted Jacuzzi tub & shower, and there is also a walk-out lower level!Enjoy all the amenities of Kingstowne and close proximity to pool, gym, Metro & Town Center! Call us today to see this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR have any available units?
5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR have?
Some of 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers parking.
Does 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR has a pool.
Does 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR have accessible units?
No, 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5123 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America