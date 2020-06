Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious one level home on .75 acre lot now available for Lease. This home has recently been updated including a new roof, freshly painted, and all new floor coverings. The rooms are ample size, and the rear sundeck leads to a very nice backyard surrounded by trees. There is also a storage shed for tenant use. The home has been meticulously maintained, and will not dissapoint. Welcome Home! (No Smoking and No Pets allowed.)