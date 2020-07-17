Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill

6519 Continental Street Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1776 sq. ft.townhouse with garage - Bright, open concept townhouse with granite counters in the kitchen and hardwood floors downstairs. Private, fenced rear patio for grilling or sunning. Garage for car, toys or storage. Located in the Lightfoot section of Williamsburg close to shopping and easy access to Interstate 64 or Rt 199



Please call Jim Halstead with questions or to set up a showing. 757-814-3031



(RLNE3285507)