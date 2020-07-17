All apartments in James City County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3801 Staffordshire Lane

3801 Staffordshire Lane · (757) 229-6810
Location

3801 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3801 Staffordshire Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,075

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3801 Staffordshire Lane Available 08/07/20 3801 Staffordshire Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/7ab7c730f2

TONS OF UPGRADES! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit in the Midlands has several upgrades throughout including granite countertops, new in 2016 washer/dryer, new in 2016 stove/oven, and new in 2016 carpets upstairs! Two double doors leading out to a semi-private patio bring in great natural light in the large living spaces. Head upstairs to find two large bedrooms with ample closet space in both. Upstairs bathroom shower includes upgraded showerhead and brand new upgraded vanity. Trash is included in the rent, and tenant is given a reserved parking space. Move in ready & pet friendly ( under 40pounds)!

SCHOOLS: Elementary:Clara Byrd Baker. Middle: Berkeley, High: Lafayette

(RLNE2341483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Staffordshire Lane have any available units?
3801 Staffordshire Lane has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3801 Staffordshire Lane have?
Some of 3801 Staffordshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Staffordshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Staffordshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Staffordshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Staffordshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Staffordshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Staffordshire Lane offers parking.
Does 3801 Staffordshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 Staffordshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Staffordshire Lane have a pool?
No, 3801 Staffordshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Staffordshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 3801 Staffordshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Staffordshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Staffordshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Staffordshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3801 Staffordshire Lane has units with air conditioning.
