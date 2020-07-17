Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

3801 Staffordshire Lane Available 08/07/20 3801 Staffordshire Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/7ab7c730f2



TONS OF UPGRADES! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit in the Midlands has several upgrades throughout including granite countertops, new in 2016 washer/dryer, new in 2016 stove/oven, and new in 2016 carpets upstairs! Two double doors leading out to a semi-private patio bring in great natural light in the large living spaces. Head upstairs to find two large bedrooms with ample closet space in both. Upstairs bathroom shower includes upgraded showerhead and brand new upgraded vanity. Trash is included in the rent, and tenant is given a reserved parking space. Move in ready & pet friendly ( under 40pounds)!



SCHOOLS: Elementary:Clara Byrd Baker. Middle: Berkeley, High: Lafayette



(RLNE2341483)