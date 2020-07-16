Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

24 Bromley Drive Available 09/03/20



Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Raleigh Square. Large bedrooms, walk out lower level, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Beautiful laminate floors throughout the first floor. All electric appliances to include: refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Beautiful deck off of the living room and patio outside of the walk out lower level. High efficiency heat pump installed in 2017.



Pets: No Pets Allowed



Schools: Rawls Byrd Elementary, Berkeley Middle School, Lafayette High School



