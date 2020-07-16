All apartments in James City County
Find more places like 24 Bromley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
James City County, VA
/
24 Bromley Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

24 Bromley Drive

24 Bromley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24 Bromley Drive, James City County, VA 23185

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24 Bromley Drive Available 09/03/20 24 Bromley Drive - Schedule A Showing: https://showmojo.com/l/88cf48f022

Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Raleigh Square. Large bedrooms, walk out lower level, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Beautiful laminate floors throughout the first floor. All electric appliances to include: refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Beautiful deck off of the living room and patio outside of the walk out lower level. High efficiency heat pump installed in 2017.

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Schools: Rawls Byrd Elementary, Berkeley Middle School, Lafayette High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2795263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Bromley Drive have any available units?
24 Bromley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in James City County, VA.
What amenities does 24 Bromley Drive have?
Some of 24 Bromley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Bromley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24 Bromley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Bromley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Bromley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24 Bromley Drive offer parking?
No, 24 Bromley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24 Bromley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Bromley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Bromley Drive have a pool?
No, 24 Bromley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24 Bromley Drive have accessible units?
No, 24 Bromley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Bromley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Bromley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Bromley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Bromley Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase
3700 W Steeplechase Way
James City County, VA 23188
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court
Williamsburg, VA 23188
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VA
Colonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAPoquoson, VACarrollton, VAPrince George, VASandston, VAEast Highland Park, VA
Bellwood, VAMeadowbrook, VALakeside, VADumbarton, VAAshland, VAManchester, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VABrandermill, VAWyndham, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityUniversity of Richmond
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School