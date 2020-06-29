7634 SHREVE ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful luxury 2 BR, 2 BA basement apartment for rent in newly built home! Spacious floor plan with 1,200 Sq Ft , recessed lighting, crown molding, chair railing and high ceilings. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Generous size bedrooms with ceiling fans and en-suite baths. Large storage room with new washer and dryer. Street parking. Near W&OD Trail. Marshall High School pyramid. Fantastic location close to parks, shopping, Tysons Corner and Mosaic District. Easy access to I-66, I-495, West Falls Church Metro, Rt. 7 and Lee Hwy. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Sorry, no pets.