7508 ALLAN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking media room

LOCATION! LOCATION! Traditional, well maintained brick rambler with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace. Master Bedroom with ensuite bath. Two generous, secondary bedrooms. Large lower level rec room with wet bar and brick, wood burning fireplace. Additional room could be 4th bedroom (egress noncompliant) and full bath. Beautiful Screened in Porch with 2-car partial carport. Large fenced back yard adjacent to Shrevewood Elementary School. Close proximity to the Orange Line Metro and W&OD trail. Less than 2.5 miles to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and theater at Mosaic District and close to Falls Church and Tyson's Corner. Conveniently located to interstates, local roads and Orange & Silver lines.