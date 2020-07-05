All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 7508 ALLAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
7508 ALLAN AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

7508 ALLAN AVENUE

7508 Allan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7508 Allan Avenue, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
LOCATION! LOCATION! Traditional, well maintained brick rambler with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace. Master Bedroom with ensuite bath. Two generous, secondary bedrooms. Large lower level rec room with wet bar and brick, wood burning fireplace. Additional room could be 4th bedroom (egress noncompliant) and full bath. Beautiful Screened in Porch with 2-car partial carport. Large fenced back yard adjacent to Shrevewood Elementary School. Close proximity to the Orange Line Metro and W&OD trail. Less than 2.5 miles to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and theater at Mosaic District and close to Falls Church and Tyson's Corner. Conveniently located to interstates, local roads and Orange & Silver lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 ALLAN AVENUE have any available units?
7508 ALLAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7508 ALLAN AVENUE have?
Some of 7508 ALLAN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 ALLAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7508 ALLAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 ALLAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7508 ALLAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7508 ALLAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7508 ALLAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7508 ALLAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 ALLAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 ALLAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7508 ALLAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7508 ALLAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7508 ALLAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 ALLAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 ALLAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7508 ALLAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7508 ALLAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia