7439 Chummley Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Jon Bass and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this fresh & bright 3Bed, 3.5Bath Townhouse in Falls Church!Home is situated in prime location only 1 block away from 66 & Route 7, minutes away from 495 & West Falls Church Metro! Commuting to DC, Tysons, Arlington, & MD is BREEZE! Hardwood floors, fresh carpet & paint, recessed lighting, granite countertops & ceiling fans throughout home! Top floor features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms!Master bedroom's bathroom features jack and jill sink.Finished basement features 1 full bath, separate room that can be used as office, bedroom, or playroom!Basement features ample storage, laundry room, & rec room with fireplace! Adequate sized backyard with deck and storage perfect for entertaining! Shrevewood Elementary, Kilmer Middle, & Marshall High. $99 move-in fee. $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent. Call or text Jon Bass at 703-349-9919 for further information.