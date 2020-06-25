All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 7439 Chummley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
7439 Chummley Court
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

7439 Chummley Court

7439 Chummley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7439 Chummley Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Jon Bass and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this fresh & bright 3Bed, 3.5Bath Townhouse in Falls Church!Home is situated in prime location only 1 block away from 66 & Route 7, minutes away from 495 & West Falls Church Metro! Commuting to DC, Tysons, Arlington, & MD is BREEZE! Hardwood floors, fresh carpet & paint, recessed lighting, granite countertops & ceiling fans throughout home! Top floor features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms!Master bedroom's bathroom features jack and jill sink.Finished basement features 1 full bath, separate room that can be used as office, bedroom, or playroom!Basement features ample storage, laundry room, & rec room with fireplace! Adequate sized backyard with deck and storage perfect for entertaining! Shrevewood Elementary, Kilmer Middle, & Marshall High. $99 move-in fee. $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent. Call or text Jon Bass at 703-349-9919 for further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 Chummley Court have any available units?
7439 Chummley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7439 Chummley Court have?
Some of 7439 Chummley Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 Chummley Court currently offering any rent specials?
7439 Chummley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 Chummley Court pet-friendly?
No, 7439 Chummley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7439 Chummley Court offer parking?
No, 7439 Chummley Court does not offer parking.
Does 7439 Chummley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 Chummley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 Chummley Court have a pool?
Yes, 7439 Chummley Court has a pool.
Does 7439 Chummley Court have accessible units?
No, 7439 Chummley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 Chummley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7439 Chummley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 Chummley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7439 Chummley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia