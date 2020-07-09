All apartments in Idylwood
7433 CHUMMLEY COURT

7433 Chummley Court · No Longer Available
Location

7433 Chummley Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious all brick townhome in a great location and wonderful neighborhood! Huge Kitchen with Island to use for extra storage or eating. Large Master Bedroom with sitting area and beautiful solid Hardwood Pergo flooring, attached Master Bath, and large walk-in closet. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and a private Patio with a rear/fenced yard. Close to good schools, 495,66, Mclean, Arlington, D.C., Tysons Mall, and less than 1 mile from the metro. Brand new refrigerator, newer windows & HVAC. Very clean longterm tenants have taken great care of the property and will be available August 1 or before. Unlimited first-come parking all around with 1 assigned spot #41. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT have any available units?
7433 CHUMMLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT have?
Some of 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7433 CHUMMLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7433 CHUMMLEY COURT has units with air conditioning.

