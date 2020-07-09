7433 CHUMMLEY COURT

Amenities

Spacious all brick townhome in a great location and wonderful neighborhood! Huge Kitchen with Island to use for extra storage or eating. Large Master Bedroom with sitting area and beautiful solid Hardwood Pergo flooring, attached Master Bath, and large walk-in closet. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and a private Patio with a rear/fenced yard. Close to good schools, 495,66, Mclean, Arlington, D.C., Tysons Mall, and less than 1 mile from the metro. Brand new refrigerator, newer windows & HVAC. Very clean longterm tenants have taken great care of the property and will be available August 1 or before. Unlimited first-come parking all around with 1 assigned spot #41. Welcome home!