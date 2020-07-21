All apartments in Idylwood
Idylwood, VA
7376 Lee Highway Unit 104
7376 Lee Highway Unit 104

Location

7376 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Falls Church - Renters Warehouse presents to you this beautiful 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Falls Church. The unit comes with a private balcony, stainless steel appliances, and much more! The property is located right across Safeway, Pancake House, Subway, BBT and many other restaurants and shops! Location is perfect for commuters as the unit is off of 29, and minutes from I66, 495, Route 7, and 50!! Washer/dryer in unit. 1 parking space. Pets on a case by case basis. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

(RLNE5498510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 have any available units?
7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 have?
Some of 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7376 Lee Highway Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
