7376 Lee Highway Unit 104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel

Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Falls Church - Renters Warehouse presents to you this beautiful 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Falls Church. The unit comes with a private balcony, stainless steel appliances, and much more! The property is located right across Safeway, Pancake House, Subway, BBT and many other restaurants and shops! Location is perfect for commuters as the unit is off of 29, and minutes from I66, 495, Route 7, and 50!! Washer/dryer in unit. 1 parking space. Pets on a case by case basis. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.



(RLNE5498510)