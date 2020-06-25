All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

7366 LEE HIGHWAY

7366 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Location

7366 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Note: OWNER/LANDLORD IS AGENT. ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE PROVIDED ON THE PROPERTY FRAMEWORKS/COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE APPLICATION INCLUDED WITH THIS LISTING. Great location ! ** Large size ( 916 s.f.). Top floor. Open floor plan. ** Beautifully renovated ! ** Granite counter-tops, SS appliances, 42 " cabinets and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen. Exceptional sliding door in the LR ! ** Updated Bathroom ! ** 2 large bedrooms with upgraded windows. ** Professionally installed Hardwood floors throughout with 9 mm robber !** Freshly painted living room and master bedroom** Hurry for end unit !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7366 LEE HIGHWAY have any available units?
7366 LEE HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7366 LEE HIGHWAY have?
Some of 7366 LEE HIGHWAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7366 LEE HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7366 LEE HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7366 LEE HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7366 LEE HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7366 LEE HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 7366 LEE HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 7366 LEE HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7366 LEE HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7366 LEE HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 7366 LEE HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 7366 LEE HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 7366 LEE HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7366 LEE HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7366 LEE HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7366 LEE HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7366 LEE HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
