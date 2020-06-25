7366 LEE HIGHWAY

Amenities

Note: OWNER/LANDLORD IS AGENT. ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE PROVIDED ON THE PROPERTY FRAMEWORKS/COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE APPLICATION INCLUDED WITH THIS LISTING. Great location ! ** Large size ( 916 s.f.). Top floor. Open floor plan. ** Beautifully renovated ! ** Granite counter-tops, SS appliances, 42 " cabinets and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen. Exceptional sliding door in the LR ! ** Updated Bathroom ! ** 2 large bedrooms with upgraded windows. ** Professionally installed Hardwood floors throughout with 9 mm robber !** Freshly painted living room and master bedroom** Hurry for end unit !