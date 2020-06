Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, open layout. Short, easy walk to Falls Church West Metro and to the Giant grocery store. Hardwood floors on main level. Carpeted upstairs. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There are modern, easily cleanable plantation blinds throughout the unit, with 2 high-end Monte Carlo ceiling fans with lights. Gas fireplace. Outdoor, in-ground pool open for the summer months. Lovely community. Well- managed. Available 5/4/19.