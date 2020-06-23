2856 Lester Lee Court, Idylwood, VA 22043 Idylwood
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fresh paint and new laminate floor thru-out. Two level townhouse in Falls Church with 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer upper level. Fenced and 2 reserved parking in front (number 4). Close to major road 29 and 495.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2856 LESTER LEE COURT have any available units?
2856 LESTER LEE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2856 LESTER LEE COURT have?
Is 2856 LESTER LEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2856 LESTER LEE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.