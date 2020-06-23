2856 LESTER LEE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fresh paint and new laminate floor thru-out. Two level townhouse in Falls Church with 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer upper level. Fenced and 2 reserved parking in front (number 4). Close to major road 29 and 495.