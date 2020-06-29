2536 HERRELL COURT

Amenities

Location, Location, Location--Beltway, and Dunn Loring Metro within minutes** This 2 level townhome has 3 upper-level bedrooms and 2 full baths--one in master bedroom** Double closets in Master Bedroom**Main level has good size eat-in Kitchen**separate dining room**step down living room with double sliding doors to fenced in back--slate covering back yard**outdoor table, chairs and umbrella included in rent and will remain**Ktchen includes 2-year-old built-in microwave; electric stove; refrigerator with ice maker; Bay window, eat-in area; pantry**half bath**frontload washer and dryer**long term lease available. Unit available now