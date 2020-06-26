2293 VILLAGE CROSSING ROAD

Amenities

Across Street From West Falls Church Metro ~ 2 Level Condo - 7 Minute walk to Giant Shopping Center, with: Starbucks, ABC Liquor Store, Indian food, Pizza, CVS, etc.... Two levels of light filled space. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and one half bath. 1318 sq ft feels like a townhouse. Gas Stove + heating. Low Utility Bills. One RSVD parking space, with open first come first served parking elsewhere. Easy to find 2nd spot. Tenant pays gas and elec. Landlord pays condo fee. Questions? / Showing Request? > > > Fill & submit website contact form for prompt response + get the full walkthru video. Contact only once, multiple inquiries / calls often go to SPAM. Thanks friend!