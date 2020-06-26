2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY

Amenities

This is a 10 month lease. Recently renovated 4 BR + den, 3.5 BATH brick townhouse for rent (unfurnished). Over 3100 sq. feet on 3 levels. Tons of windows and natural light. 2 reserved parking spots. Main level includes living room with fireplace, cathedral ceilings and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, induction cooktop and convection oven. Master suite with all new bathroom and 2 separate closets are also on main level. Upper level has two bedrooms, 1 full bath, den with skylight, and huge closet for storage. Fully finished lower level with huge recreation room, bedroom, full bath, and a wet bar. Opens to stone patio and backyard. Full size washer and dryer. Excellent school district. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Astro Chicken and Donuts, Taco Bamba, and more! Tyson's corner shopping centers and REI right up the road. Fantastic location for commuters - easy access to Route 7, 123, 66, and 495. Close to West Falls Church metro station, 28A and 3T bus lines. Trash collection and front yard landscaping included. 1 room on lower level reserved for landlord storage. Available 7/28.Tenant is responsible for all utilities and internet. This is a 10 month lease.