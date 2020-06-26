All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY

2231 Kings Garden Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2231 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
This is a 10 month lease. Recently renovated 4 BR + den, 3.5 BATH brick townhouse for rent (unfurnished). Over 3100 sq. feet on 3 levels. Tons of windows and natural light. 2 reserved parking spots. Main level includes living room with fireplace, cathedral ceilings and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, induction cooktop and convection oven. Master suite with all new bathroom and 2 separate closets are also on main level. Upper level has two bedrooms, 1 full bath, den with skylight, and huge closet for storage. Fully finished lower level with huge recreation room, bedroom, full bath, and a wet bar. Opens to stone patio and backyard. Full size washer and dryer. Excellent school district. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Astro Chicken and Donuts, Taco Bamba, and more! Tyson's corner shopping centers and REI right up the road. Fantastic location for commuters - easy access to Route 7, 123, 66, and 495. Close to West Falls Church metro station, 28A and 3T bus lines. Trash collection and front yard landscaping included. 1 room on lower level reserved for landlord storage. Available 7/28.Tenant is responsible for all utilities and internet. This is a 10 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY have any available units?
2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY have?
Some of 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY offers parking.
Does 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY have a pool?
No, 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 KINGS GARDEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia