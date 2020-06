Amenities

Spacious townhouse in convenient location, close to Route 7, 66, Whole Foods, Tysons. Hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, and laminate in spacious kitchen and the upper floor and basement, no carpet. 3 bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Spacious upgraded basement. Free and unlimited first-come first-serve parking with 1 assigned parking space. Available June 1.