2149 DOMINION WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This garage town home was remodeled in 2014 thoroughly. LR/DR with wood floor, fireplace, crown molding/chair rail, & skylight window. Kitchen w/ maple cabinets, granite countertops, S/S appliances, and tile floor. All baths remodeled and upgraded. Will be touch up painted after Tenant moves out. Walkout to the patio and fenced back yard w/ artificial grass. Walk to regional library across the neighborhood, the Tysons Station Shopping Plaza with Whole Food, Starbucks, Peet's Coffee, Trader Joe's, and many restaurants. The sought after location is less than 1/4 mile to I-66 & I-495, 1/2 mile to Tysons Corner Shopping Center, and about one mile to West Falls Church and McLean Metro stations.