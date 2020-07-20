All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

2149 DOMINION WAY

2149 Dominion Way · No Longer Available
Location

2149 Dominion Way, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This garage town home was remodeled in 2014 thoroughly. LR/DR with wood floor, fireplace, crown molding/chair rail, & skylight window. Kitchen w/ maple cabinets, granite countertops, S/S appliances, and tile floor. All baths remodeled and upgraded. Will be touch up painted after Tenant moves out. Walkout to the patio and fenced back yard w/ artificial grass. Walk to regional library across the neighborhood, the Tysons Station Shopping Plaza with Whole Food, Starbucks, Peet's Coffee, Trader Joe's, and many restaurants. The sought after location is less than 1/4 mile to I-66 & I-495, 1/2 mile to Tysons Corner Shopping Center, and about one mile to West Falls Church and McLean Metro stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 DOMINION WAY have any available units?
2149 DOMINION WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2149 DOMINION WAY have?
Some of 2149 DOMINION WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 DOMINION WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2149 DOMINION WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 DOMINION WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2149 DOMINION WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2149 DOMINION WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2149 DOMINION WAY offers parking.
Does 2149 DOMINION WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 DOMINION WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 DOMINION WAY have a pool?
No, 2149 DOMINION WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2149 DOMINION WAY have accessible units?
No, 2149 DOMINION WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 DOMINION WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2149 DOMINION WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2149 DOMINION WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2149 DOMINION WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
