2098 Hutchison Grove Court.

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/369056
This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Falls Church, VA. It is centrally located near shopping and dining with easy access to both I-66 and I-495 (near Tysons Corner). This townhouse was built in 2012 and is about 2300 square feet. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual granite vanities and a luxurious tub and spacious shower. Walk out deck from the chef's kitchen which is great for entertaining. Everything is in like new condition.
Other Features:
- 3rd Level: Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom, Bedroom 1 (walk-in closet), Bedroom 2, Hall Bathroom & Washer/Dryer w/linen closet.
- 2nd Level: Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Powder Room, Coat Closet, Fireplace, Family Room, Breakfast room, Chef's Kitchen (w/island counter & Stainless Steel Appliances), pantry closet & Walkout Trex-deck. Hardwood Floors
- 1st Level: In-Law Suite w/luxury bathroom, 2 car garage, home control (automation/alarm) closet & storage. Video Doorbell (links to your smartphone)
Location:
Minutes from Tysons Corner, West Falls Church Metro. Walking distance (5-10 mins) to Parks, Library, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's & many dining options.
Walk to Friday Night Football games at Marshall High School.
20 minutes to Dulles & Reagan Airport, 15 minutes to DC, Great Neighbors (and neighborhood), Plenty of parking
Tenants pays water, gas, electric & cable.
No Pets Please.
Make sure to watch the video tour: http://youtu.be/QhM8kVWKxhk
Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.NorthernVirginiaPropertyManagementPros.com.
Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in "this market!"
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,447, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,447, Available 8/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.