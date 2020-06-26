2098 Hutchison Grove Court.

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Falls Church, VA. It is centrally located near shopping and dining with easy access to both I-66 and I-495 (near Tysons Corner). This townhouse was built in 2012 and is about 2300 square feet. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual granite vanities and a luxurious tub and spacious shower. Walk out deck from the chef's kitchen which is great for entertaining. Everything is in like new condition.



Other Features:

- 3rd Level: Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom, Bedroom 1 (walk-in closet), Bedroom 2, Hall Bathroom & Washer/Dryer w/linen closet.

- 2nd Level: Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Powder Room, Coat Closet, Fireplace, Family Room, Breakfast room, Chef's Kitchen (w/island counter & Stainless Steel Appliances), pantry closet & Walkout Trex-deck. Hardwood Floors

- 1st Level: In-Law Suite w/luxury bathroom, 2 car garage, home control (automation/alarm) closet & storage. Video Doorbell (links to your smartphone)



Location:

Minutes from Tysons Corner, West Falls Church Metro. Walking distance (5-10 mins) to Parks, Library, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's & many dining options.

Walk to Friday Night Football games at Marshall High School.

20 minutes to Dulles & Reagan Airport, 15 minutes to DC, Great Neighbors (and neighborhood), Plenty of parking



Tenants pays water, gas, electric & cable.



No Pets Please.



Make sure to watch the video tour: http://youtu.be/QhM8kVWKxhk



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,447, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,447, Available 8/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

