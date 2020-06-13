182 Apartments for rent in Hybla Valley, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hybla Valley
1 Unit Available
7553 GREY GOOSE WAY
7553 Grey Goose Way, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1880 sqft
Gorgeous brick-front 3-level 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, 2-car garage townhouse. Beautiful kitchen, Large dining/breakfast room, separate living/dining room. Huge living room with palladian windows and a door leading out to the deck overlooking trees.
Results within 1 mile of Hybla Valley
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE
3905 Flagstone Terrace, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1403 sqft
Ready to move in! This beautifully remodeled rambler includes weekly lawn care. No more mowing the grass! This is a 4 BR/3BA single-family house with a large family room including a gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 TAVENNER LANE
7334 Tavenner Lane, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1
7334 Tavenner Ln, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1408 sqft
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Fort Hunt
1 Unit Available
8313 BREWSTER DRIVE
8313 Brewster Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3020 sqft
Pride of ownership shows. Never a rental before and lovingly updated and maintained by owners.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1917 sqft
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,298
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3410 COLLARD STREET
3410 Collard Street, Groveton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
1537 sqft
Private cape cod charmer with a front porch at end of the street yet convenient to Route 1 corridor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
Results within 5 miles of Hybla Valley
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Braddock Road Metro
52 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,735
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hybla Valley, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hybla Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

