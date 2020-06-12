/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hybla Valley, VA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Results within 1 mile of Hybla Valley
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Groveton
29 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
815 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Mount Vernon
4 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6316 Chimney Wood Court
6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645 AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020. You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 TAVENNER LANE
7334 Tavenner Lane, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.
Results within 5 miles of Hybla Valley
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Del Ray
27 Units Available
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
8 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Del Ray
8 Units Available
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1049 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Huntington
41 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Del Ray
28 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Brookville - Seminary Valley
6 Units Available
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
33 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brookville - Seminary Valley
43 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mount Vernon
15 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Groveton
23 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1090 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Rose Hill
14 Units Available
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
923 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Foxchase Apartments
47 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
